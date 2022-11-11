Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arteris by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 12.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $66,247.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $145,899.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,291.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,142 shares of company stock valued at $227,579 over the last ninety days. 48.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

