Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Graham by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Graham by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Up 4.8 %

Graham Announces Dividend

Shares of GHC opened at $661.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

