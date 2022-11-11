Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,550 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

