Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,929.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,929.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $794.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.44. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

