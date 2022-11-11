Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,550 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ContextLogic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ContextLogic news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,041,160 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $1,551,281.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,457,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,387,671.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,729 shares in the company, valued at $70,099.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,300,100 shares of company stock worth $17,836,906 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $0.73 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

