Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,030 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 57.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 73.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 33.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TuSimple in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

