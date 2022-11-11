Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cannae by 66.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Cannae in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cannae by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CNNE stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.86). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 104.42%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

