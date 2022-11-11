Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 139.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $11,145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 147.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Trading Up 17.5 %

NASDAQ OM opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Outset Medical

OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.