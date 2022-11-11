Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

NUVA stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

