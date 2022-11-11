Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

