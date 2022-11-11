Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 825 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,253,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.