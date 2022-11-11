Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.