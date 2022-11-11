Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,820 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after buying an additional 209,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in XPEL by 60.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 204,741 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $480,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,295,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $392,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,504,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,389 shares in the company, valued at $69,295,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,695 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.88.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

