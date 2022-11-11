NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

