Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Price Performance
NBLX opened at $15.21 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)
