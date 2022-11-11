Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Lyft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lyft

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.