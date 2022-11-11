Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $181.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

