Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $168,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 366.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

