Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Trading Up 4.0 %

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

SFNC stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

