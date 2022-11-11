Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.92

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.92 and traded as low as $55.82. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 17,632 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVZMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.67.
Novozymes A/S Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novozymes A/S (NVZMY)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.