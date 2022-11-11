Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.92

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.92 and traded as low as $55.82. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 17,632 shares traded.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92.

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 20.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

