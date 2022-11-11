Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.34

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.21. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 497,350 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
