Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.34

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.21. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 497,350 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth $114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 50.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $113,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

