Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $10.12. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 804,146 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.