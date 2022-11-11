Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $10.12. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 804,146 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
