Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum makes up about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
About Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.
