Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27. The stock has a market cap of $932.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $161.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $411,102.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,078,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $1,065,166.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,874,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $411,102.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,078,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,578 shares of company stock worth $1,499,789. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

