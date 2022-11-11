OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

OneSpan Price Performance

OneSpan stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.78. OneSpan has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 349,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 171,395 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163,138 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 121,784 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

