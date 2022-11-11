Oppenheimer Comments on Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 12.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OWL stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -321.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $1,445,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,396,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,261,922.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 891,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,005,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.