Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bowlero in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bowlero’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bowlero in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bowlero in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

