Oppenheimer Weighs in on Porch Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Porch Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.44 million.

Porch Group Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 147.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 37,183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.