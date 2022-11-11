Optas LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,933.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $118.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.