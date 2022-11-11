Optas LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 324,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.34. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

