Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.47

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.47 ($10.47) and traded as low as €9.66 ($9.66). Orange shares last traded at €9.75 ($9.75), with a volume of 6,490,212 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.50) target price on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Orange Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.68 and its 200-day moving average is €10.47.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

