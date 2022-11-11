Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Origin Materials by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Origin Materials

In related news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $61,648.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,467 shares in the company, valued at $546,789.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,989 shares of company stock valued at $675,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGN opened at $5.75 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $817.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.01.

About Origin Materials

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

