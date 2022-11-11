Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Orion Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Orion Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

