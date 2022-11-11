ORIX (NYSE:IX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ORIX Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of IX opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57.

Get ORIX alerts:

Institutional Trading of ORIX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 68.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.