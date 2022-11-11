Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

