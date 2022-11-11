Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Industries Stock Up 10.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.63.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

