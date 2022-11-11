Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.80

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.80 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 82.11 ($0.95). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 40,137 shares trading hands.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.80. The stock has a market cap of £108.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4,175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Oxford Metrics

(Get Rating)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.