P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKFKF opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $76.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

