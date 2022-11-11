Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.02

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.02 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.52 ($0.08). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.08), with a volume of 47,075 shares traded.

Parity Group Trading Down 10.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Parity Group Company Profile

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe Union, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies.

