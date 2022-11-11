Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.75

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.75 and traded as low as $19.25. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 2,204 shares trading hands.
Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $89.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.
Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.
Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC)
