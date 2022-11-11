Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.75

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.75 and traded as low as $19.25. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 2,204 shares trading hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $89.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

