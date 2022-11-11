PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

PBF opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $10,803,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 258,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 42,459 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

