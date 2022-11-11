PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.40

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as low as $8.37. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 78,358 shares.
PCM Fund Stock Up 9.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCM Fund (PCM)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.