PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.40

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as low as $8.37. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 78,358 shares.

PCM Fund Stock Up 9.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

About PCM Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

