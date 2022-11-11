PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.40

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.40 and traded as low as $8.37. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 78,358 shares traded.
PCM Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.
PCM Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCM Fund (PCM)
