PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.40

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.40 and traded as low as $8.37. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 78,358 shares traded.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

PCM Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 68.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.