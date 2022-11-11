Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($12.40).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($12.67) to GBX 880 ($10.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.09) to GBX 975 ($11.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Davy purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($104.06) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,769.10).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

About Pennon Group

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 940.25 ($10.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 854.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.31. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 735 ($8.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($14.39). The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18,805.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Further Reading

