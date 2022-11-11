PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

