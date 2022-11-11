Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.
Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.1 %
PSX opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
