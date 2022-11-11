Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.1 %

PSX opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.