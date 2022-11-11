Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stake Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,612 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $160,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.