PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.87

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as low as $6.43. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 161,267 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

In other PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $90,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

