PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.29

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $12.54. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 434,990 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

