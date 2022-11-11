PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.29

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $12.54. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 434,990 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
