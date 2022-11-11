Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.62

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as low as $13.90. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 551,813 shares trading hands.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.1279 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman purchased 46,599 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 122.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,053,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,997 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,243,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 42.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,219,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after buying an additional 363,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 194,264 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

